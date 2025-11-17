Arab Finance: The Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) reported a 20.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

Consolidated net profits logged EGP 1.086 billion in the nine months ended September 30th, compared to EGP 903.505 million in the same period of 2024.

Moreover, the company generated consolidated net sales of EGP 7.157 billion in the nine-month period, growing from EGP 5.452 billion in the same period last year.

As per EIPICO’s standalone financial income statement, the company achieved a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 882.850 million in the first nine months of 2025, up from EGP 927.696 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, standalone net sales rose to EGP 7.061 billion from EGP 5.261 billion.

EIPICO is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. It is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals and holds license agreements with a group of international companies.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).