Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.48% to 31,608.69 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.89% to 3,386.31 points.

The EGX70 and EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 0.46% at 8,964.86 points and by 0.58% at 12,397.43 points, respectively.

The turnover amounted to EGP 4.871 billion after 1.580 billion shares were exchanged during the session over 117,314 transactions, while the market capitalization reached EGP 2.260 trillion.

Institutions accounted for 20.61% of the total trading, while retail investors controlled 79.38%.

Egyptian investors took over 89.71% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders represented 5.81% and 4.48%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 40.397 million and EGP 118.095 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptians were net sellers with EGP 158.492 million.

