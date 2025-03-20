Arab Finance: EFG Holding (HRHO) reported a 70.57% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for 2024, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 19th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company stood at EGP 4.253 billion in 2024, compared to EGP 2.494 billion in 2023.

Total consolidated revenues hit EGP 24.357 billion last year, up from EGP 14.665 billion a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company incurred a standalone net loss of EGP 345.735 million in 2024, versus net profits of EGP 426.886 billion in 2023.

