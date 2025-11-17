Arab Finance: Eastern Company reported a net profit of EGP 9.71 billion for the fiscal year (FY) ending June 30th, 2025, the highest in its history, following approval of the results during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) held on November 13th, 2025, as per an emailed press release.

The company also recorded an increase in total sales, which reached EGP 37.38 billion compared to EGP 20.44 billion in the previous year.

The growth was supported by expanded business activities and improvements in production and distribution.

The OGM also approved forming a new board of directors for the upcoming term, which spans three years.

Eastern Company also held the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and endorsed the amendment of the company's fiscal year to start from January and end on December 31st.

This is in addition to agreeing on amending Article 54 of the company's Articles of Association, along with Article 4 regarding its activity.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).