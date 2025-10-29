Arab Finance: Delta Sugar logged net profits of EGP 387.167 million in the first nine months of 2025, 60% down from EGP 972.004 million in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure.

Net sales hiked by 188% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 6.684 billion at the end of September 2025, versus EGP 2.318 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) plummeted by 58% YoY to EGP 2.34 in the nine-month period ended September 2025 from EGP 5.56 in the same period of 2024.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the company’s net profits after tax jumped by 27.27% to EGP 1.195 billion from EGP 940.049 million in H1 2024.

