Cairo - The consolidated net profits after tax of Contact Financial Holding reached EGP 291.33 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) drop from EGP 477.35 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.17 as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 0.36 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Consolidated net interest income totaled EGP 794.07 million in 9M-25, reflecting an annual rise from EGP 669.71 million.

Furthermore, the total assets amounted to EGP 16.93 billion at the end of September 2025, compared to EGP 14.56 billion at the end of December 2024.

Standalone Financials for 9M-25

Contact swung to standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 9.62 million in 9M-25, against net losses after tax of EGP 6.78 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the EPS hit EGP 0.008 in 9M-25, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.006.

The EGX-listed company generated higher operating revenues at EGP 83.31 million as of 30 September 2025, compared to EGP 41.74 million in 9M-24.

During the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the non-consolidated total assets hit EGP 1.99 billion in 9M-25, compared with EGP 1.84 billion in 2024.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 113.11 million, lower YoY than EGP 283.98 million.

Consolidated net interest income decreased to EGP 240.89 million in Q3-25 from EGP 249.79 million in Q3-24, whereas the EPS declined to EGP 0.07 from EGP 0.22.

Meanwhile, the non-consolidated net profits after tax totaled EGP 30.21 million in Q3-25, compared with net losses after tax of EGP 5.63 million in Q3-24.

Standalone operating revenues hiked to EGP 57.53 million in Q3-25 from EGP 10.94 million in Q3-24. The EPS hit EGP 0.025 in 9M-25, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.005.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Contact delivered 7.82% lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 178.21 million, compared to EGP 193.37 million in H1-24.

