Act Financial reported a 107.23% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest to EGP 563.028 million in the first nine months of 2024 from EGP 271.692 million, as per a filing on November 13th.

Total revenues came in at EGP 828.062 million in the January-September period of this year, compared to EGP 339.412 million in the first nine months of 2023.

As for standalone finances, the firm earned net profits after tax of EGP 568.822 million in the nine months to September, up from EGP 274.337 million over the corresponding period last year.

Act Financial is a listed company operating within the asset management and capital markets sector. It was established in 2015 and is based in Cairo, Egypt.

