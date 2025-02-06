Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) recorded an annual jump of 11.89% in standalone net profit after tax during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, according to the unaudited income results.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax increased to EGP 4.445 billion from EGP 3.973 billion.

The sales amounted to EGP 10.249 billion at the end of December 2024, higher by 18.95% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 8.616 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) widened by 11.90% YoY to EGP 3.01 in H1 FY2024/25 from EGP 2.69.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY2024/25, the EGX-listed company witnessed a 35.35% YoY lower net profit after tax at EGP 1.284 billion, compared to EGP 1.986 billion.

