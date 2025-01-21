The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) saw the listing of 11 new companies in 2024, with trading already started on four of them, while the remaining seven companies are expected to begin trading in the first half of 2025, the EGX's Chairman Ahmed El-Shiekh told Al Arabiya Business.

El Sheikh emphasized the importance of the government's offering program in attracting more companies and deepening the market.

Regarding the potential listing of military-affiliated companies Safi and Wataniya, El Sheikh stated that while listing procedures have not yet started, preparations and coordination are ongoing, and listing requests are expected to be submitted in the near future.

