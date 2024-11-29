The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 main up 1.33% to 30,242.13 points.

The EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI ended the session higher by 0.34% at 8,275.86 points and by 0.45% at 11,379.84 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 2.51 billion through the trading of 707.09 million shares, while the market cap value stood at EGP 2.21 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the foreign investors were the net buyers with EGP 11.41 million. Arab and Egyptian traders were the net sellers with EGP 8.62 million and EGP 2.78 million, respectively.

