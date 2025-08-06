Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is set to witness unprecedented activity in the coming period, welcoming new attractive initial public offerings (IPOs) in various sectors, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced.

El-Khatib inaugurated Monday’s trading session, marking the start of the meetings of the EGX’s board of directors for its new term 2025-2029.

He noted that the state is exerting efforts to launch legislative amendments aimed at alleviating financial burdens, expanding the scope of financial instruments, and encouraging investment in the stock market, while enhancing the Egyptian market's ability to attract foreign investment.

The government is working to advance the IPO file with clear steps, through a new institutional vision to maximize returns, whether through a strategic investor or through an IPO on EGX.

The minister noted that he had been handling this file, which represents a national priority for the next stage, whether in terms of targeting new companies for listing or deepening the market by expanding the investor base.

Moreover, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) plans to prepare a package of investment incentives and benefits for EGX-listed entities to expand the base of listed companies and promote the use of the stock exchange as a major financing tool for growth.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).