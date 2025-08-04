Riyadh – Eastern Province Cement Company logged net profits valued at SAR 125 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, down 6.71% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 134 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 609 million as of 30 June 2025, an annual rise of 6.09% from SAR 574 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 1.46 in H1-25 from SAR 1.56 a year earlier.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company witnessed 14.54% higher net profits at SAR 63 million, compared to SAR 55 million in Q2-24.

The revenues jumped by 15.61% YoY to SAR 311 million during April-June 2025 from SAR 269 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits climbed by 1.61% from SAR 62 million in Q1-25, while the revenues increased by 4.01% from SAR 299 million.

Dividends for H1-25

The board members announced cash dividends valued at SAR 51.60 million for 86 million eligible shares.

Eastern Province will distribute SAR 0.60 per share, representing 6% of the share nominal value, for H1-25.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 24 August and 11 September, respectively.

