Riyadh – Eastern Province Cement Company generated SAR 248 million in net profit during 2024, up 26.53% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 196 million.

The revenues increased by 21.59% to SAR 1.21 billion last year from SAR 996 million in 2023, according to the interim financials.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.88 at the end of December 2024 from SAR 2.28 a year earlier.

Cash Dividends for H2-24

The board members announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 86 million, equivalent to 10% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

In this regard, Eastern Province Cement will disburse SAR 1 per share for 86 eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H2-24 dividends will be 20 April and 8 May 2025, respectively.

In H1-24, the Tadawul-listed firm recorded net profits valued at SAR 128 million, an annual rise of 19.62% from SAR 107 million.

