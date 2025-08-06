Dubai Islamic Bank’s net profit for H1 2025 reached 3.7 billion dirhams ($1.01 billion), marking a 10% increase over a year ago.

The growth was driven by higher revenue and reduced impairment charges, as well as strategic investments and AI integration.

Revenue rose by 5% year-on-year to AED 6.4 billion, while impairment charges dropped 61% to AED 256 million, attributed to prudent underwriting and effective risk management.

Customer deposits were up 14% to AED 284 billion. CASA balances increased by 8% to AED 102 billion, accounting for more than a third (36%) of total deposits.

