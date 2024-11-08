ABU DHABI – Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced the completion of three major transactions involving Al Ansari Financial Services and Ajman Bank, totaling AED38.6 million across 35 million shares.

The first major transaction involved 29.1 million Al Ansari shares, valued at AED28.5 million, executed at a price of AED0.97 per share in a single trade. The second major transaction involved 5.95 million Ajman Bank shares, valued at AED10.17 million, executed at a price of AED1.71 per share in two separate trades.

It is important to note that these large direct transactions are executed outside the regular order book and do not impact the closing price of the respective shares, the price index, or the highest and lowest prices recorded during the trading session and over the past 52 weeks.