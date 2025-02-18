Riyadh – Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group recorded a 13.16% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit to SAR 2.31 billion during 2024, compared to SAR 2.04 billion.

The revenues hit SAR 11.20 billion as of 31 December 2024, up 17.79% from SAR 9.50 billion in 2023, according to the financial income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 6.62 during January-December 2024 from SAR 5.85 in the year-ago period

Dividends

The board members approved cash dividends valued at SAR 430.50 million, equivalent to 12.30% of the capital, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.23 per share for 350 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates will be 20 February and 10 March 2025, respectively.

As of 30 September 2024, the group’s net profits surged by 11.86% YoY to SAR 1.70 billion from SAR 1.52 billion.

