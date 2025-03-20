Riyadh – Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company recorded 32.10% higher net profits at SAR 806.84 million at the end of December 2024, versus SAR 610.76 million in 2023.

Revenues hiked by 38.86% to SAR 3.75 billion last year from SAR 2.70 billion in 2023, as per the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.75 in 2024 from SAR 0.57 a year earlier.

At the end of September 2024, Dar Al Arkan logged net profits worth SAR 453.46 million, an annual rise of 9% from SAR 416.01 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher