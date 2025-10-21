Cairo: Recent technical indicators highlighted that the stock of Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) continues its positive momentum after completing a correction that lasted for several sessions.

The stock successfully maintained trading above its short-term moving average, reflecting the continued dominance of purchasing power over price movement, according to Mubasher Research.

The recent close at 106.56 was accompanied by a clear increase in trading volume, confirming the dominance of the uptrend.

As for the MACD indicator, it is moving upward after a positive crossover, while the RSI indicator stabilized at 67 but remains below the overbought zone, allowing room for continued upward movement before any correction.

Conversely, the 200-day moving average remains at 84.70 below the stock's market price, representing key long-term support.

The current near-term resistance is centered around EGP 111.00–108.00, noting that a strong close above it could open the way to new highs in the medium term. Meanwhile, any temporary pullback towards EGP 105 could be considered a healthy test of support before resuming the uptrend.

Price Action Summary

The stock has been trading since January 2025 at around EGP 70.00, remaining relatively stable until mid-May, with no significant price changes.

Starting in June, the stock traded in a clear upward trend, recording notable gains during July and September, backed by strong trading momentum.

By October, the price reached around EGP 103.00 and recently surpassed this level, reflecting significant growth in market capitalization within a short period.

Trading volumes were mixed, but increased significantly, indicating increased interest in the stock from various investment categories.

Overall, the stock is showing strong performance in 2025, with a clear shift from stability to growth, reflecting investor confidence and the stability of the banking sector. This is clearly reflected in the trading of the EGX30 index, given the stock's significant weighting in the index.

CIB is the largest private bank in Egypt and one of the leading stocks in the banking sector on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), with a relative weight of 30.56% of the EGX30 index. The bank's market cap amounts to approximately EGP 322.40 billion, with 3.07 billion shares listed under the COMI symbol.

The most prominent shareholders are Alpha Oryx Limited with a 16.66% stake and the Social Insurance Fund for Government Sector Employees with a 7.44% stake.

