Riyadh – United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) recorded a 12.44% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to SAR 311.69 million at the end of December 2024.

The registered net profits were compared with SAR 277.21 million, as per the financial results.

Revenues hiked by 43.03% to SAR 1.97 billion last year from SAR 1.37 billion in 2023, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 4.25 from SAR 3.90.

Cash Dividends for H2-24

The board members proposed cash dividends of SAR 78.16 million, equivalent to 10% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Budget Saudi will disburse a dividend of SAR 1 per share for 78.16 million eligible shares.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the company logged net profits valued at SAR 139.88 million, compared to SAR 139.60 million in H1-23.

Source: Mubasher

