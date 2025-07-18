KUWAIT CITY - Boursa Kuwait finished Thursday’s trading session in positive territory, with the general index climbing 70.42 points, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 8,598.42.

Trading remained robust, as 819.3 million shares were exchanged across 40,798 cash transactions, generating a turnover of 136.7 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $447.1 million).

The Main Market Index advanced 52.87 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 7,452.38, supported by a brisk trading volume of 670.1 million shares via 31,178 transactions and a traded value of 80.2 million dinars (around $262.3 million).

Meanwhile, the Premier Market Index saw an increase of 78.28 points, or 0.85 percent, closing at 9,309.26.

The segment recorded a trading volume of 149.1 million shares through 9,620 transactions, with a turnover of 56.4 million dinars (about $184.5 million).

In parallel, the Main 50 Index rose 27.92 points, or 0.38 percent, to stand at 7,452.03. A total of 377.7 million shares changed hands through 14,679 cash transactions totaling 44 million dinars (approximately $143.9 million).

