PHOTO
Boursa Kuwait, the operator of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, has named the CEO of Gulf telecoms firm Zain Group as the new chairman and is expected to roll out exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a new trading platform.
Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi has been appointed to head the board for a three-year term from 2025 to 2027, replacing outgoing chairman Hamad Mishari Al-Humaidhi, the bourse confirmed on Monday. He has been a member of Boursa Kuwait’s Board of Directors since its privatisation in 2019.
As the new head of the bourse, Al-Kharafi said he intends to accelerate the development of new products.
“We are preparing for the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a fixed-income trading platform, which will include bonds and sukuk, in the second quarter of the year,” Al-Kharafi said.
Al-Kharafi also serves as Vice Chairman of Zain Group, Vice Chairman of National Investments Company, Vice Chairman of Gulf Cable & Electrical Industries and Vice Chairman of Diamond International Motors Company.
(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)
Seban.scaria@lseg.com