Boursa Kuwait, the operator of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, has named the CEO of Gulf telecoms firm Zain Group as the new chairman and is expected to roll out exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a new trading platform.

Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi has been appointed to head the board for a three-year term from 2025 to 2027, replacing outgoing chairman Hamad Mishari Al-Humaidhi, the bourse confirmed on Monday. He has been a member of Boursa Kuwait’s Board of Directors since its privatisation in 2019.

As the new head of the bourse, Al-Kharafi said he intends to accelerate the development of new products.

“We are preparing for the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a fixed-income trading platform, which will include bonds and sukuk, in the second quarter of the year,” Al-Kharafi said.

Al-Kharafi also serves as Vice Chairman of Zain Group, Vice Chairman of National Investments Company, Vice Chairman of Gulf Cable & Electrical Industries and Vice Chairman of Diamond International Motors Company.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

