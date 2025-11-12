Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation) continued its resilient performance in the first 9 months of the year and posted a net profit was $204 million, a reduction of 5% Y-o-Y on a headline basis, but flat on a constant FX basis after adjusting for FX depreciation of BRL and EGP against USD.

Total operating income was $1,033 million, compared with $1,002 million reported last year, a headline growth of 3% and 7% on a constant currency basis. These robust results reflected the growth in core business revenues, compensating for continuing market challenges, characterised by geopolitical uncertainty, volatile trade tariffs, declining interest rates and increasing tax charges.

The group’s total assets reached $48.5 billion, propelled by a combination of core business activity and portfolio management activity. The group’s funding profile remained strong with customer deposits comprising majority of the bank’s funding base, while it continued to maintain healthy capital and liquidity buffers.

During the period, Bank ABC received several prestigious industry awards, including 'Best Bank for Cross-Border Payments Solutions in Middle East and Africa’ and the Best Cash Management Bank in Bahrain and Tunisia’ by Global Finance Best Treasury & Cash Management providers Awards 2025. The Bank also won the Best AI Virtual Assistant in the Middle East’ award for its AI Assistant, Fatema, from AI World Series Awards 2025, a reflection of Bank ABC’s focus on digitalisation as ‘MENA’s international bank of the future’.

In addition, ila Bank received the ‘Best Mobile Banking App in the Middle East’ and the ‘Best Consumer Digital Bank in Bahrain’ from Global Finance World’s Best Digital Banks Awards 2025.

Bank ABC's Group Chairman, Naji Belgasem remarked: “The financial results demonstrate Bank ABC’s continuing resilience, given the volatile external market challenges that prevailed during this period. Bank ABC’s diversified business model and focused execution of its strategy, enable the Group to leverage market opportunities across its international franchise, underscoring its ability to deliver value for customers and shareholders”.

Summary of the Financial Results:

Performance Highlights for the third quarter (3 months) of 2025

* Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q3 2025 was $52 million, a decline of 20% compared to $65 million reported for the same period last year, primarily impacted by higher third quarter impairment provisions, but which cumulatively on a year-to-date basis remained in line with last year.

* Earnings per share for the period was $0.014, as compared to $0.018 reported in the same period last year

* Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was $132 million, 43% higher as compared to a $92 million reported during the same period of last year. Q3 2025 benefitted from the strengthening of currencies (in particular BRL) against the US$ compared to Q3 2024, and positive fair value movements on securities.

* Total operating income for Q3 2025 was $361 million, 10% higher compared to $328 million reported for the same period last year.

Performance Highlights for the year to date

* Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, was $204 million, compared to $215 million reported last year, a decline of 5% on a headline basis. Underlying net profit, on a constant currency basis was at similar levels as last year.

* Earnings per share for the period was US$0.060, compared to US$0.064 in the same period last year.

* Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$385 million as compared to US$36 million during the same period last year. Positive impact in the nine months of 2025 was due to strengthening of currencies (in particular BRL) against the US$, as compared to 2024 (which was affected by devaluation in EGP) and favourable fair value movements on securities.

* Total operating income was $1,033 million, as compared to $1,002 million reported last year, a headline growth of 3%, reflecting broad based growth across almost all the core markets. Underlying Total Operating Income reflected a growth of 7% on a constant currency basis adjusting for depreciation of BRL (-7% YoY) and EGP (-14% YOY)*.

Balance Sheet

* Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was $4,492 million, compared to $4,207 million reported at the 2024 year-end, an increase of 7% after absorbing the impact of dividend payments.

* Total assets stood at $48.5 billion at the end of the period, as compared to $46.3 billion reported at the 2024 year-end, an increase of 5% driven by core business growth in the loan portfolio, FX movements besides balance sheet optimization and portfolio management actions.

* Strong Capital and Liquidity ratios were maintained: Total CAR 16%, Tier 1 Capital ratio at 15.0%, of which CET1 at 13.3%. LCR and NSFR at 297% and 119% respectively.

Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with a presence in 15 countries across five continents.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

