Qatar - Baladna will replace Barwa Real Estate Company in the Qatar Stock Exchange's main 20-stock QSE index, effective from December 1.



The other constituents of the main barometer will remain QNB, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Industries Qatar (IQ), Nakilat, Commercial Bank, AlRayan Bank, Ooredoo, QIIB, Dukhan Bank, Milaha, Woqod, Qatar Electricity and Water (QEWC), Doha Bank, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding (MPHC), Vodafone Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qamco, Estithmar Holding and Ezdan.



Under the new index practices, a review is carried out twice a year to ensure that the selection and weighting of the constituents continues to reflect the purpose of the index.



Aamal Company and Meeza QSTP will join the Al Rayan Islamic Index, whose other constituents are IQ, QIB, AlRayan Bank, Ooredoo, Dukhan Bank, Woqod, United Development Company, MPHC, Barwa, Vodafone Qatar, Milaha, QEWC, QIIB, Qamco, Estithmar Holding, Medicare Group, Al Meera, Ezdan, Baladna, Qatar National Cement and Qatar Islamic Insurance.



Al Mahhar Holding will join QSE All Share Index and Consumer Goods and Services Index.



All listed companies are ranked by giving free float market capitalisation with a 50% weight and average daily value traded also 50% weight.



Companies with velocity less than 5% are excluded from the review, as are entities whereby a single shareholder can only own less than 1% of outstanding shares.



Any qualifying component exceeding 15% weight in the index as of market close March 28, 2023 will have its weight capped at the 15% level and excess weight allocated to remaining stocks proportionately.



The index free-float for a stock is total outstanding shares minus shares directly owned by government and its affiliates, those held by founders and board members and shareholdings above 10% or greater of the total outstanding (except those held by those held by pension funds in the country).



The bourse has seven sectors – banks and financial services (with 13 constituents), insurance (seven), industrials (10), real estate (four), telecom (two), transportation (three) and consumer goods and services (14) in the ‘All Share Index’.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

