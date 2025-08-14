Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex announced at a meeting of its board of directors yesterday the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Chairman Abdulla Hassan Buhindi stated that the company had achieved a net profit of BD1,297,207 during the second quarter of 2025 compared to BD1,182,690 for the same quarter of the previous year representing an increase of 9.7 per cent.

Earnings per share during the quarter were 9.12 fils compared to 8.32 fils in the same quarter of last year.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter increased to BD1,392,155 compared to total comprehensive income of BD480,901 in the same quarter of last year representing an increase of 189.5pc.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the company achieved a net profit of BD2,990,477 compared to BD3,524,016 in the previous year representing a decrease of 15.1pc.

Earnings per share as of June 30, 2025 were 21.02 fils compared to 24.77 fils last year.

Total comprehensive income increased to BD3,567,290 compared to BD3,104,727 in the previous year representing an increase of 14.9pc.

Total shareholders’ equity for the period ended June 30, 2025, is BD42,054,652 compared to BD43,490,786 as at December 31 2024, down by 3.3pc.

Total assets as of June 30, 2025, are BD42,420,859 compared to BD43,870,257 as December 31, 2024, a decrease of 3.3pc.

Commenting on the financial results, Mr Buhindi emphasised that the financial results achieved reflect the company’s flexibility and ability to adapt to economic challenges and changes in the business environment.

He explained that the significant 9.7pc increase in net profit during the second quarter, despite competitive conditions, reflects the effectiveness of operational strategies, efficient cost management, and the success of investment initiatives implemented during the recent period.

In concluding his remarks, Mr Buhindi reiterated his confidence in the company’s ability to continue achieving positive results in the coming periods, thanks to the team’s commitment, continued innovation, and focus on objectives, while moving forward to explore new growth opportunities that will enhance the position of Bahrain Duty Free in the commercial sector.