Leading Bahrain technology group Beyon has delivered solid results for the first six months of 2025 with its revenue surging by 9% to hit BD242.8 million ($644 million), while its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company stood at BD35.3 million ($93.6 million).

Announcing its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, Beyon said its net profit growth was mainly due to increases in mobile, fixed broadband, wholesale and digital services. Also Beyon was able to grow its overall customer base by 6% YoY with a 7% and 3% increase in mobile and broadband subscribers respectively.

For the first half, its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company stood at BD35.3 million ($93.6 million), down 9% compared to BD38.6 million ($102.4 million) in 2024, mainly due to Domestic Minimum Top-Taxes (DMTT) and acquisition related charges. Earnings per share (EPS) are 21.3 fils for the period compared to an EPS of 23.3 fils for H1 2024.

For the six-month period, Beyon's operating profit fell by 2% from BD55.6 million ($147.5 million) in H1 last year to BD54.5 million ($144.6 million) in H1 2025. However, ebitda increased by 3% from BD89.2 million ($236.6 million) in H1 2024 to BD92.3 million ($244.8 million) in H1 2025.

Beyon’s balance sheet remains strong with total equity attributable to equity holders of the company of BD567.8 million ($1.5 billion) as of 30 June 2025, 1% higher than BD564.2 million ($1.49 billion) reported as of 31 December 2024, it added.

On its Q2 results, the Bahrain technology major said it had recorded a net profit of 17.2 million ($45.6 million) for Q2 2025, a 13% decrease from BD19.8 million ($52.5 million) reported for the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The YoY decline in net profit attributable to equity holders is mainly due to additional taxes from the application of DMTT, effective 1 January 2025, and acquisition charges associated with the acquisitions completed in 2024, said Beyon in a statement.

The earnings per share (EPS) are 10.4 fils for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 12.0 fils in Q2 2024, it stated. Ebitda stood at BD46.9 million ($124.4 million) in Q2 compared to BD45.2 million ($119.9 million) in Q2 2024, an increase of 4%.

Revenues for the second quarter surged by 11% to hit BD125.3 million ($332.4 million) compared to BD112.5 million ($298.4 million) last year.

Impressed with the performance, Beyon's Board of Directors have approved an interim cash dividend of 13.5 fils per share (13.5% of paid-up capital) for the six-month period of 2025. This is in line with the 2024 interim dividend payment and the Board of Directors’ commitment to continuously deliver strong returns to shareholders.

"The Board is pleased to see Beyon continuing the positive trajectory established in previous quarters, delivering solid revenue growth and a healthy EBITDA margin in the second half of 2025. The Group’s performance remains is in line with expectations and reflects the continued strength of our strategy," remarked Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa following the board meeting at Beyon’s Campus in Hamala.

"Despite the expected result of the application of DMTT on net profit, the underlying fundamentals of the business remain strong, with consistent operational delivery and financial resilience. Our ability to sustain robust ebitda performance while investing in future-focused platforms is a testament to the Group’s sound financial position and long-term outlook," he noted.

"Notably, the Group continues to distribute dividends in line with previous years, reaffirming our commitment to delivering sustained value for shareholders while ensuring the financial strength required to support future growth," stated the top official.

Shaikh Abdulla also emphasised on Beyon’s deep commitment to supporting national digital ambitions.

"In parallel with our business performance, through strategic investments and partnerships, we continue to support the kingdom’s digital transformation journey, investing in secure connectivity and advanced infrastructure as well as innovations in cloud and cybersecurity solutions," he stated.

"These efforts reflect our Group’s purpose of unlocking opportunities for communities, businesses, and government through technology, and delivering on our promise to accelerate digital progress in the communities we serve," he added.

Expanding on the Group’s performance, Beyon CEO, Andrew Kvaalseth, said: "Our results in the second quarter of 2025 reinforce the strength of our operations and our disciplined approach to delivering value. We’ve seen continued momentum across our core business lines, with a 6% year-on-year increase in our customer base—driven by a 7% rise in mobile subscribers and 3% growth in fixed broadband."

"Additionally, our international operations also performed well, with Umniah, our Jordan-based telecom, recording a 9% year-on-year revenue increase. These gains are an important validation of our regional strategy and our ability to deliver high-quality, customer-centric connectivity solutions in a competitive landscape," he stated.

"Closer to home, Batelco by Beyon launched Voya, Bahrain’s first fully digital eSIM solution, marking a significant step in how customers engage with mobile services both locally and internationally," stated Kvaalseth.

"Voya builds on our innovation track record and underlines our commitment to shaping the future of digital access in the Kingdom. We also made meaningful progress on the enterprise front with our collaboration with key partners in the financial sector enabling seamless infrastructure migration and deeper integration of telecommunications with financial services," he noted.

"Within our digital companies, we have continued to scale our service offerings. Beyon Solutions advanced its work with the industrial sector through strategic engagements focused on accelerating digital innovation and sustainable practices. Beyon Money Business delivered on a seamless, closed-loop payment ecosystem for merchants," said the top official.

Meanwhile, Beyon Connect expanded its regional presence and thought leadership through active participation in the Arab Postal Leaders Forum, reinforcing its commitment to public-private digital transformation, observed Kvaalseth.

"With solid progress in both our telecom and digital businesses, and a clear growth roadmap, we remain confident in our ability to execute and lead as we move into the second half of the year," he added.

