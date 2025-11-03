Cairo - Asec Company for Mining (ASCOM) shifted to consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 38.57 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, against net losses of EGP 25.67 million in Q1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.36 in Q1-25, versus a loss per share worth EGP 1.11 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues from contracts leapt to EGP 944.23 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from EGP 759.97 million in the same period of 2024.

Standalone Results

As of 31 March 2025, ASCOM generated non-consolidated net profits after tax totaling EGP 17.61 million, compared to net losses of EGP 59.99 million in Q1-24.

Non-consolidated revenues from contracts hit EGP 133.67 million in the January-March 2025 period, an annual jump from EGP 83.32 million.

