Dubai – Aramex posted 83% lower net profit at AED 13.06 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to AED 76.14 million in 9M-24.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations hit AED 0.009 at the end of September 2025, versus AED 0.053 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Revenues increased by 1% YoY to AED 4.65 billion in 9M-25 from AED 4.62 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the group’s net profits plummeted by 80% to AED 5.21 million from AED 26.68 million in Q3-24. Meanwhile, the revenues hit AED 1.59 billion .

Nicolas Sibuet, Acting Group CEO of Aramex, said: “This transformation in our revenue mix underscores the success of our efforts to position Aramex as a leading regional logistics provider. Through our Accelerate28 program, we are advancing a long-term transformation that focuses on operational efficiency, network optimization, and digital enablement.”

He added: “These initiatives are already delivering early results and will continue to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth and profitability.”

During the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, the DFM-listed company registered net profits worth AED 7.85 million, an annual drop from AED 49.45 million.

