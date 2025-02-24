Riyadh: Arabian Cement Company registered a 14.68% rise in net profit to SAR 160.10 million in 2024, compared to SAR 139.60 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Revenue, meanwhile, declined by 2.04% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 857.90 million in 2024 from SAR 875.80 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.60 in 2024 when compared with SAR 1.40 in 2023.

Dividends for H2-24

The board members of Arabian Cement recommended a cash dividend of SAR 0.75 per share, representing 7.50% of the share par value, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The cement manufacturer will disburse a total of SAR 75 million for 100 million eligible shares.

The company will announce the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Arabian Cement posted SAR 128.80 million net profit, compared to SAR 106.90 in 9M-23.

