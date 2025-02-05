Riyadh – Arab National Bank (ANB) generated SAR 4.96 billion in net profit as of 31 December 2024, higher by 21.98% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 4.07 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.26 last year from SAR 1.91 in 2023, according to financial results.

Assets hiked by 12.14% to SAR 248.30 billion in 2024 from SAR 221.42 billion in 2023, while investments jumped by 10.40% to SAR 52.34 billion from SAR 47.41 billion.

The clients' deposits of ANB hit SAR 182.19 billion at the end of December 2024, marking a 9.85% YoY rise from SAR 165.86 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the net profits recorded an annual hike of 18.53% to SAR 3.71 billion, compared to SAR 3.13 billion.

Dividends

The board of ANB approved cash dividends worth SAR 1.29 billion, representing 6.50% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The lender will disburse SAR 0.65 per share for 1.99 billion eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the H2-34 dividends will be 9 and 19 February 2025.

