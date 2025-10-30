Riyadh – Amlak International Finance Company recorded 82.49% higher net profits at SAR 49.57 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 27.16 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.49 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 0.27 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Assets amounted to SAR 4.45 billion in 9M-25, up 2.41% from SAR 4.34 billion in the year-ago period.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company logged net profits valued at SAR 17.26 million, an annual growth of 67.23% from SAR 10.32 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 15.32% from SAR 20.39 million in April-June 2025.

