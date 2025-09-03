Riyadh: National Signage Industrial Company (Signworld), affiliated with Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia), is expected to start trading on the Saudi Parallel Market (Nomu) on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

The company will trade 1.50 million shares, representing 20% of its share capital, under the symbol 9645, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Al Arabia swung to net losses of SAR 108.45 million, versus net profits of SAR 148.14 million in H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

