ABU DHABI - Since the beginning of the year, UAE local stock markets have witnessed the completion of 764 substantial transactions, amounting to approximately AED58 billion and involving 18 billion shares.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) contributed 95.6% to the total transaction value, while the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) accounted for the remaining 4.4%.

The ADX recorded 549 transactions, trading 16.6 billion shares worth AED55.4 billion. The largest transaction involved Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), with 78 deals worth AED22.4 billion on 7.6 billion shares. Fertiglobe followed with AED13.28 billion on 4.15 billion shares through 44 deals. International Holding Company (IHC) saw a single transaction worth AED4.38 billion.

DFM recorded 215 transactions, trading 1.35 billion shares valued at AED2.54 billion. The largest deal involved Mashreq (AED782.1 million), followed by BHM Capital (AED363.5 million), and Taaleem Holdings (over AED245.7 million).