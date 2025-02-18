Qatar National Bank is marketing a US dollar five-year senior floating-rate Formosa bond at final price guidance of SOFR plus 105 basis points (bp) area.

QNB Finance is the issuer and Qatar National Bank the guarantor. The notes are being issued under the bank’s $22.5 billion Medium Term Note Programme.

The Reg S notes will be rated A+ by S&P, in line with the guarantor's Aa3/A+/A+ ratings and will be listed on the Taipei Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

HSBC Bank (Taiwan) and Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) are joint managers.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

