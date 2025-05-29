Cairo – Fawry MSME Finance, a fully owned subsidiary of Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments, completed its first securitization issuance at a value of EGP 497.50 million, according to a press release.

CI Capital served as the financial advisor, arranger, issuance manager, and bookrunner for the transaction, which aligns with the unit’s objectives to support the growing demand for credit among Egypt’s MSME sector.

The bond issuance is approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and rated 'A-' by Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The offering was structured as a single tranche totaling EGP 497.50 million with a tenor of 13 months.

Alexander Levchenko, CEO of Fawry MSME Finance, said: “This securitization is a strategic step in our mission to scale our lending operations and provide greater access to finance for MSMEs across Egypt.”

Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-Side) at CI Capital, noted: “The success of this issuance reflects CI Capital’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its leadership position in financial services, as well as its ability to develop capital ecosystem by bringing new clients to the debt markets.”

Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry, commented: "Achieving an A-rating from MERIS in our first issuance is a testament to the credibility of our underwriting practices and the strength of our portfolio. It also signals growing market confidence in the MSME lending space."

As of 31 March 2025, FAWRY’s net profits after tax and non-controlling interest (NCI) hiked by 97.10% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 605.37 million from EGP 307.09 million.

