Euro zone bond yields jumped on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but signalled it would slow the pace of easing in 2025.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 6 basis points (bps) to 2.297%, touching its highest level since Nov. 22. Yields move inversely to prices.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 9 bps to 3.489%, and the gap between Italian and German bond yields widened 5 basis points to 118 bps.

The U.S. central bank cut interest rates by 25 bps as expected on Wednesday, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs now hinge on further progress in lowering inflation.

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn Editing by Peter Graff)