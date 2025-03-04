Euro zone bond yields fell in early trading on Tuesday as traders reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada taking effect and duties on Chinese goods doubling.

Monday saw a sharp rise in longer-dated yields triggered by expectations of a rise in European defence spending.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, fell 5 basis points (bps) to 2.437%.

Germany's 2-year bond yield fell 6 basis points (bps) to 2.01%.

The yield on the 30-year bond, which on Monday rose nearly 12 bps, was last down 2 bps at 2.781%.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)