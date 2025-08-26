Egypt's listed consumer finance company Valu is planning between 2 and 3 securitized bond issues this year, as part of its new 10 billion Egyptian pound program ($206.2 million), the company’s CEO Walid Hassouna told Zawya Arabic.

Valu announced last week the issuance of its first securitized bonds worth EGP 460.7 million under its new EGP 10 billion program, the duration of which was not disclosed. This is the company's fourth securitization program.

"This year, there will definitely be other issuances... at least 2 to 3,” said Hassouna without specifying the size of the issuances. He added that the value of each issuance could range between EGP400 million and EGP1.5 billion.

Valu is a subsidiary of the Egyptian EFG Holding, which is also listed on the Egyptian Exchange.

