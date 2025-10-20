Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 30 billion over two tranches on Monday, 20 October.

The first auction was valued at EGP 10 billion and will mature in two years on 7 October 2027, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of three years until 7 October 2028, the second offering stood at EGP 2 billion.

The CBE also announced floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 9 billion through two issues.

