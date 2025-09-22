Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 17.50 billion over three auctions on Monday, 22 September.

The first tranche amounted to EGP 7 billion and will mature in two years on 2 September 2027, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 10 billion, carrying a tenor of three years until 26 August 2028.

Holding a five-year maturity period until 8 July 2030, the third issue was valued at EGP 500 million.

The CBE announced floating-rate T-bonds at a combined value of EGP 6.50 billion, maturing in 2028 and 2030, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

