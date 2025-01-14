Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a total value of EGP 12.50 billion through two issues on Monday, 13 January 2025.

The first tranche stood at EGP 2.50 billion and will mature in two years on 14 January 2027, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of three years until 7 January 2028, the second auction stood at EGP 10 billion.

Meanwhile, the CBE auctioned floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 3 billion, which holds a tenor of three years until 14 January 2028.

A week ago, the financial authority issued debt instruments worth EGP 9.50 billion over two tranches.

