Bahraini and non-Bahraini investors can directly subscribe to the government’s BD250 million development bond issue 39 starting today, the Bahrain Bourse (BHB) announced yesterday

The subscription will be open through BHB’s primary market via registered brokers today from 09.30am to 11am, the bourse said. The minimum subscription is 500 bonds per investor.

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) is issuing the two-year bond, maturing on April 29, 2027, on behalf of the government.

The bond has a par value of BD1 and offers a fixed annual return of 5.75 per cent, payable semi-annually on April 29 and October 29.

The bond is expected to be listed on BHB’s secondary market for trading starting May 13. The government directly guarantees the bond securities.

