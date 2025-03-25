Egypt’s Valu is planning to issue securitized bonds with a value of around one billion Egyptian pounds ($19.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, its CEO has said.

The new bonds coincide with plans by the company to list its shares on Egypt’s bourse in June.

"We have securitized bonds coming up... we are awaiting approvals, which will take about a month or more... they are around one billion pounds... that's the rest of the current program," Walid Hassouna told Zawya.

Valu is a subsidiary of EFG Holding, which this month announced its intention to list the firm directly on the Egyptian bourse, with the listing and trading expected to begin in June.

Founded in 2017, Valu has a market share of around 24% and operates in the Egyptian market. It offers financial products to businesses and individuals including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services.

In August 2024, the company launched a securitized bond program totaling EGP 16 billion ($316 million) and has completed several issuances.