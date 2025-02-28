The Arab Energy Fund (formerly known as Apicorp), a leading multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector, has issued a $650 million five-year RegS senior unsecured bond under its Global Medium-Term Note Program.

The issuance, rated Aa2 (Stable) by Moody’s and AA+ (Stable) by Fitch, was priced at SOFR Mid-Swap (MS) +80 basis points (bps), translating into a 4.9% yield. Strong investor demand allowed The Arab Energy Fund to upsize the transaction from an initial plan size of $500 million to $650 million, with a final book order of over $935 million, the fund said.

The issuance was settled on February 26, with final pricing set at SOFR MS +80 bps, enabling The Arab Energy Fund to price inside its existing curve as well as at the tighter end of similarly rated SSA peers, it said.

Investor participation was high quality and well-diversified. The book-building process concluded with an oversubscription of 1.4 times, with significant demand from central banks, sovereign institutions, financial institutions, and real money managers, it highlighted.

Approximately 40% of the orderbook came from outside the MENA region, including strong interest from Asia, Europe, and offshore US investors. Allocations were distributed geographically as follows: 60% to MENA, 25% to Asia/Other and 15% to Europe. By investor type, 52% was allocated to banks, treasuries, and private banks, 38% to central banks, sovereigns and institutions and 10% to asset managers, fund managers, and hedge funds.

The issuance also reflects The Arab Energy Fund’s strong credit profile as well as the confidence of international investors in its strategic role within the global energy sector. It further enhances The Arab Energy Fund’s liquidity position and strengthens its presence in the international capital markets, paving the way for future issuances, the Fund said.

The Arab Energy Fund was advised on this issuance by BSF Capital, Doha Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, Nomura, and Standard Chartered, acting as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners. – TradeArabia News Service

