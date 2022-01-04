Zain KSA, a pioneering mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, said it has entered into a strategic engagement with India's Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, to fuel digital transformation journeys of enterprises and government organisations in the kingdom.

With this collaboration the combined ecosystems will deliver solutions and platforms to remodel cities with smart streetlighting, smart waste management, connected workplace, healthcare and connected cars.

A pioneering mobile telecommunications and digital services provider, Zain KSA said it is committed to supporting innovation and spearheading the next-generations technological revolution in the Middle East.

As per the deal, Tata Communications' IoT ecosystem will serve as one-stop-shop to provide the hardware, platform, application and insights while Zain KSA will expand the footprint with its business-to-business (B2B) offerings through joint projects related to software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and global contact centres, as well as the application of smart transport and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabling smart waste handling, smart metering and other smart city use cases, to name a few.

On the new project, Vaneet Mehta, Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications, said: "The strength of the reach of Zain KSA and cutting-edge infrastructure combined with our ecosystem of advanced technologies will strengthen the countrys shift to becoming a sustainable economy."

"This is a demonstration of our both organisations commitment to enable reimagining of cities in the Middle East by operating on smarter and cost-efficient models. This is a milestone project for Tata Communications for transforming the city into an intelligent and energy efficient metropolis, reducing its carbon footprint and charting the path for other cities to replicate," he stated.

The Tata Communications and Zain KSA strategic engagement will serve Saudis enterprises and government institutions with advanced technologies such as IoT, 5G, Low Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN specification), Managed Security Services, SDWAN and many others.

It will also support environmental sustainability measures and digital transformation of the region.

Engineer Saad A. Al-Sadhan, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer, Zain KSA, said: "Building on our pioneering and internationally renowned 5G network and in line with our vertical expansion strategy to drive 5G applications such as IoT we will work together to contribute to our comprehensive digital solutions offering and transformation services under one roof to enterprises and governments across the kingdom."

"The confluence of reliable connectivity, agility and trust will converge to better serve communities, businesses and governments. Together we will strengthen the digital core of the country to reinforce Saudi Vision 2030 and provide businesses the tools to embrace innovation and disruption to succeed in a rapidly evolving environment,." he added.