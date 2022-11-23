DUBAI - The World Corporate Summit is hosting 1,500 leaders in Dubai from across the globe to exchange ideas and build partnerships that will impact the world economy, cementing the UAE’ position as a global business hub.

Running until 15th December, 2022, this exclusive 20-day senior executive summit features over 100 dialogues as round table discussions, as well as networking events and private gala dinners. The World Corporate Summit offers a platform that enables renowned global leaders to interact, network, and brainstorm the future of the global economy, across all verticals such as business, finance, education, health, sports, media, technology and industry.

During the summit, the key highlight of sports week will be Investopia: The Future of Sport, hosted by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, taking place on 7th and 8th December, 2022. Sports being a valuable aspect for the UAE, Investopia, was designed to shape the future economy of sport and become a major investment arm of the UAE government.

“By bringing together the major players of the world of sport and business in Dubai, to share in the passion of football while exploring investment opportunities, during the biggest international sporting event, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and modern World Economic Forum, with the support of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism,” said Bernard Caiazzo, President of WCS and President of the Global Football Alliance.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, “We are pleased to extend our support to the World Corporate Summit, a significant gathering of top global executives that further reinforces Dubai’s position as an international hub for events, business and tourism. As a multi-faceted destination that offers visitors a multitude of different experiences, events form a key element of Dubai’s tourism strategy that is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure Dubai becomes the most sought after destination and the best city in the world to live and work in.”

The private invitation-only inaugural edition of the World Corporate Summit, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, with the mission of driving economic growth, not only in the UAE but also globally, provides attendees the opportunity to do business while attending their national team’s matches, supporting economic growth and tourism in the GCC region.