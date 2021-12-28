Bahrain - The long-awaited day is finally here! Emaar Hospitality Group’s mid-market hospitality segment, Vida Hotels and Resorts has opened doors in Bahrain with Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain. A beachfront paradise designed for ultimate relaxation, rejuvenation and reconnection.

The resort is an integral part of a larger development known as Marassi Al Bahrain development, a complete urban and sophisticated real estate destination located in Marassi. Located on the Marassi beach front, with direct access to the beach and upcoming Marassi Galleria Shopping Mall, Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain offers the perfect balance of tranquility and vitality at the upscale waterfront destination in the Kingdom.

To provide guests with even more reasons to stay at the ultimate beachfront property, Vida is giving 25 percent off all stays between the period of Dec. 22 2021 to March 31 2022, with a blackout period between March 17-20 2022. There has never been a better time to start planning your next vacation/staycation!

The 157 room and 141 serviced residences is Bahrain’s most stylish escape. The impeccably decorated property features great dining concepts including Origins – a sequel to Vida Emirates Hills & Vida Beach Resort in the UAE – a quirky easy-going restaurant where guests can work from or spend a day relaxing.

Specializing in favorites from the Mediterranean region, infused with local flavors, the Bistro by Origins seamlessly blends Vida’s characteristics vibes with a rich gastronomic experience. With organic ingredients lovingly sourced straight from Bahraini farms, paired with an extensive wine list featuring exciting new labels, this elegant dining affair will sure-fire impress.

For al fresco lovers, there is a trendy sea-facing pool bar with a temperature-controlled rooftop infinity pool with impeccable views of the sea. As the property is perfectly positioned to the waterfront, most rooms, gym and dining outlets have a contemporary aesthetic appeal that is sure to be loved by many.