BEIRUT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Lebanontold the Lebanese government that it should not fear a U.S.sanctions law over its plans to receive energy supplies from theregion, the office of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Miqati saidon Friday.

Dorothy Shea handed Mikati a letter from the U.S. TreasuryDepartment "to answer some of the concerns the Lebaneseauthorities had regarding regional energy agreements that theUnited States helped facilitate between Lebanon, Jordan andEgypt," the statement from the prime minister's office said.

