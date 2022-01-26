WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. TransportationSecurity Administration (TSA) said it screened just 1.06 millionpassengers at U.S. airport checkpoints on Tuesday, the lowestdaily total since April 2021.

Airlines reported a significant decline in bookings inDecember amid a rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by the Omicronvariant.

Last week, American Airlines AAL.O said while ticket salesare still not back to pre-Omicron levels, they are recovering"quickly" after dropping off "considerably" in early December.

TSA screened 468,933 people on the same day in 2021 but 1.64million on the day in January 2020.

