The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced that it had launched an 'Agricultural Supplies Exhibition' that will feature for a week at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and offer products to farmers at farmers discount rates.

This is in collaboration with its partners and agricultural equipment suppliers, along with agents of international companies specialised in farm products, for visitors to the "Agricultural Oasis" being held at the festival.

The participating companies provide a range of promotional offers and discounts on many agricultural supplies and farmers' needs, especially seeds, fertilisers, greenhouse equipment, farming equipment, and disease preventive products used at the beginning of the farming season.

Commenting on the Exhibition, Dr Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Director of Communications and Community Services at ADAFSA, said, "The Authority has been keen to organise this exhibition for the first time at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, as the event is a great attraction for visitors across the broad spectrum of society.

"The launch of this exhibition reflects on the Authority's commitment to supporting farmers, reducing production costs, and increasing the farmers' profitability from their farms."

He also noted that the exhibition would provide agricultural supplies at competitive prices with promotional discounts to back local farmers and become an effective source of support. It will also introduce multiple agricultural supplies companies and suppliers simultaneously to raise awareness of the best practices and optimal ways of using the products found at the exhibition.

Stressing the importance of enriching farm owners' knowledge and building their technical and operational capacities on everything related to agriculture, Dr Al Hammadi added: "During the opening hours of the exhibition, specialists and engineers assigned by ADAFSA will be available to answer the inquiries of farmers, inform them on the best types of fertilisers and the quantities needed for each crop, as well as provide information about seeds and crops for higher productivity, in addition to other tips that ensure optimal production, which will be reflected in the development of the agricultural sector in Abu Dhabi and achieving its sustainability."

Al Hammadi pointed out that reducing production costs and raising awareness amongst farmers about the best and most efficient agricultural supplies, operations and outputs, whether in agriculture or in livestock, can help guarantee a significant increase in revenue and achieve the sustainability of the agricultural sector, and consequently food security in general.

The official has invited farm owners to visit the exhibition to become more acquainted with the best and latest agricultural supplies and operations, all under one umbrella and in the presence of specialised experts assigned by ADAFSA, who are more than happy to answer farmers' questions and inquiries, offering proper consultations on all forms of agricultural production.