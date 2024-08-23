Zimbabwe has already surpassed the US$5 billion tourism revenue target set for 2025. This was the result of investments in infrastructure, marketing campaigns, targeting key markets and developing new tourism products. This is reported by ZBC News, a partner of TV BRICS.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa said tourism is now one of the leading sectors of Zimbabwe’s economy and will soon surpass mining and agriculture in terms of revenue.

The Zimbabwean government is looking to improve transparency and efficiency in the tourism industry through technology. Mnangagwa claimed that the country develops software that will automatically track the number of tourists, their accommodation, and financial receipts.

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry accounted for 12 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2023, generating jobs and foreign exchange.

